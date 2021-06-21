Menu
2015 Volvo V60

123,100 KM

Details

$22,979

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

T5 Adaptive Cruise!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

123,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386908
  • Stock #: F3WEVX
  • VIN: YV4612HL7F1000238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beechwood
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3WEVX
  • Mileage 123,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice little trade here with tons of life left! We completed a fresh oil change and tie rods.
Technology Package
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Headlamp Washers

- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Front and Rear Park Assist

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Bluetooth
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 18" NESO Alloy
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

