2015 Volvo V60

$22,979 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7386908

7386908 Stock #: F3WEVX

F3WEVX VIN: YV4612HL7F1000238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Beechwood

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F3WEVX

Mileage 123,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Memory Seats Front Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Interior Mobile hotspot internet access Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 18" NESO Alloy Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.