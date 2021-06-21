2015 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
Really nice local trade here! These clients just upgraded to a new Volvo. This is a really nice SUV!
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Collision Warning & Pedestrian Detection w/Full Auto Brake
- Adaptive Cruise Cntrl/Lane Departure Warning/Distance Alert
- Headlight Washers
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
- Park Assist, Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Bright Silver Metallic
- Laminated Panoramic Roof w/Power Sunshade
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
