2015 Volvo XC60

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,899

+ tax & licensing
$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2015 Volvo XC60

2015 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus

2015 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7441838
  • Stock #: F44XFU
  • VIN: YV4902RC3F2614454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Really nice local trade here! These clients just upgraded to a new Volvo. This is a really nice SUV!
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Collision Warning & Pedestrian Detection w/Full Auto Brake
- Adaptive Cruise Cntrl/Lane Departure Warning/Distance Alert
- Headlight Washers
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
- Park Assist, Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Bright Silver Metallic
- Laminated Panoramic Roof w/Power Sunshade
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrap Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

