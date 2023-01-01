Menu
2015 Volvo XC60

139,931 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

T5 Platinum

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

139,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9631891
  • Stock #: F4XWTG
  • VIN: YV4612RM1F2660843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XWTG
  • Mileage 139,931 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.75 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 20V Inline 5-Cylinder Turbo
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: adaptive shift
Full-Time All-Wheel
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Security System
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Volvo On Call Emergency Sos
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
graphic equalizer
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Premium Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
12 Speakers
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

