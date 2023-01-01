2015 Volvo XC60

$25,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 9 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9631891

9631891 Stock #: F4XWTG

F4XWTG VIN: YV4612RM1F2660843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,931 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GVWR: TBD 3.75 Axle Ratio Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.5L 20V Inline 5-Cylinder Turbo Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: adaptive shift Full-Time All-Wheel 542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Tires: P235/60R18 AS Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support and Fold Flat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Volvo On Call Emergency Sos Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Premium Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 12 Speakers Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.