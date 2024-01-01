Menu
Account
Sign In
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2016 Acura MDX

170,992 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,992KM
VIN 5FRYD4H67GB506958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24852A
  • Mileage 170,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 41,104 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 31,120 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XL 129,018 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX