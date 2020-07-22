2016 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors grade logic control DTS Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Blind spot sensor MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA Dolby Pro Logic II Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters shift hold control and hill start assist Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt 12 speakers including subwoofer Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System w/16.2-inch d

