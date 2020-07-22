2016 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder A/V remote Blind spot sensor Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 4.33 Axle Ratio 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Audio Theft Deterrent Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Wheels w/Machined Accents Leather Door Trim Insert 2 Wireless Headphones Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Distance Pacing Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar, 2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), grade logic control, shift hold control and hill start assist Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 73.8 L Fuel Tank Tires: P245/55R19 AS Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls GVWR: 2575 kg Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 529-watt, AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, 11 speakers including subwoofer, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Acura DVD rear entertainment system w/9-inch display, US...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.