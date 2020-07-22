Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Acura MDX

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  1. 5691438
  2. 5691438
  3. 5691438
  4. 5691438
  5. 5691438
  6. 5691438
  7. 5691438
  8. 5691438
  9. 5691438
  10. 5691438
  11. 5691438
  12. 5691438
  13. 5691438
  14. 5691438
  15. 5691438
  16. 5691438
  17. 5691438
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5691438
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H61GB502369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (BK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Acura MDX with Tech package, fully loaded w/ all power options, Leather interior, Heated front and rear seats, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth phone/music, Tow package, 7 Passengers, Rear DVD, Remote starter and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Window grid antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
A/V remote
Blind spot sensor
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
4.33 Axle Ratio
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Audio Theft Deterrent
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Leather Door Trim Insert
2 Wireless Headphones
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Distance Pacing
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar, 2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), grade logic control, shift hold control and hill start assist
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P245/55R19 AS
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
GVWR: 2575 kg
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 529-watt, AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, 11 speakers including subwoofer, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Acura DVD rear entertainment system w/9-inch display, US...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Pro

2016 Acura MDX Tech ...
 106,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series Gr...
 115,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit Sport
 219,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Imports Pro

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-0123

Quick Links
Directions Inventory