2016 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera BLUETOOTH AUDIO grade logic control DTS Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Blind spot sensor MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning USB device connector Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) 10 speakers including subwoofer Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 501-watt AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA Dolby Pro Logic II Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters shift hold control and hill start assist SIRI Eyes Free and E

