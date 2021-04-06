+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2016 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD is powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's fully loaded with features such as Navigation with voice command, Rear DVD entertainment, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
