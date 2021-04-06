Menu
2016 Acura MDX

118,055 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg | NAVI | DVD| LEATHER |

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg | NAVI | DVD| LEATHER |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863982
  • Stock #: F3WVJ3
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H8XGB505496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD is powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's fully loaded with features such as Navigation with voice command, Rear DVD entertainment, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
grade logic control
DTS
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Integrated Dynamics System (IDS)
AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA
Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters
shift hold control and hill start assist
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt
12 speakers including subwoofer
Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System w/16.2-inch d

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

