2016 Acura MDX

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
Key Features
- 3 Row Seating
- Power Moonroof
- Surround View Camera with Front & Rear Sensors
- Heated & Ventilated Power Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Acura DVD Rear Entertainment
- ELS Premium Sound
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Side Sunshades
Safety Features
- Blind Spot Information System
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Cross Traffic Monitor System
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
4.33 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), grade logic control, shift hold control and hill start assist
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2575 kg
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt, AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, 12 speakers including subwoofer, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Acura DVD Ultrawide rear entertainment system w/16.2-inc...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
DTS
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA
Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt
12 speakers including subwoofer
Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System w/16.2-inch d
