2016 Acura TLX

$26,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 9 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10540116

10540116 Stock #: F59Y8W

F59Y8W VIN: 19UUB3F79GA801047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F59Y8W

Mileage 61,999 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.52 AXLE RATIO Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Ride Control Suspension Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: grade logic control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Body-coloured front splash guards Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/50R18 95H M+S Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat, adjustable front/rear head restraints Passenger Seat Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat adjustable front/rear head restraints Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory

