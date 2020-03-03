2016 Acura TLX

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY WE HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED OUR SHOWROOM TO THE PUBLIC. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - TECH PACKAGE WITH NAVIGATION* This sport sedan features All-Wheel drive stability plus power heated leather seats with memory function, dual LCD displays with factory navigation, AcuraLink and rear-view camera, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, voice activated Bluetooth, satellite radio, power sunroof, power adjustable leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls and paddle shift, dual climate control, heated rear seats, keyless access system with Smart entry, push-button ignition and remote start, power heated mirrors, traction control and much more! This AWD sports sedan is extra clean inside and out and priced to sell! Payments start as low as $72 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval. We offer straight forward pricing... No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price... WHAT A RELIEF!!! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors... New Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4,836.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
