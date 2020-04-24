Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura TLX

V6 Elite *Accident Free, Always Owned In MB!*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura TLX

V6 Elite *Accident Free, Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 4914810
  2. 4914810
  3. 4914810
  4. 4914810
  5. 4914810
  6. 4914810
  7. 4914810
  8. 4914810
  9. 4914810
  10. 4914810
  11. 4914810
  12. 4914810
  13. 4914810
  14. 4914810
  15. 4914810
  16. 4914810
  17. 4914810
  18. 4914810
  19. 4914810
  20. 4914810
  21. 4914810
  22. 4914810
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,299KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914810
  • Stock #: 16AT00635
  • VIN: 19UUB3F7XGA800635
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Loaded, accident free, always owned in Manitoba! Features include heated front and rear seats, navigation, sunroof, leather interior and much more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 9-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2018 Kia Forte5 LX+ ...
 63,741 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 58,684 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 73,070 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Send A Message