$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Acura TLX

SH-AWD TECH *NAV - A-SPEC PKG - ARRIVING SOON*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5072586
  • Stock #: 800397
  • VIN: 19UUB3F50GA800397
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA - TECH PACKAGE WITH NAVIGATION* This rare sport sedan features All-Wheel drive stability plus power heated leather seats with memory function, dual LCD displays with factory navigation, AcuraLink and rear-view camera, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, voice activated Bluetooth, satellite radio, power sunroof, power adjustable leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls and paddle shift, dual climate control, heated rear seats, keyless access system with Smart entry, push-button ignition and remote start, power heated mirrors, traction control, A-Spec appearance package with upgraded alloy wheels, ground effects kit, rear spoiler and much more! Payments start as low as $93 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4,681.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

