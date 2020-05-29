Menu
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Acura TLX

SH-AWD TECH *NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - CLEAN HISTORY*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5193269
  • Stock #: 801487
  • VIN: 19UUB3F56GA801487
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - TECH PACKAGE WITH NAVIGATION* This sport sedan features All-Wheel drive stability plus power heated leather seats with memory function, dual LCD displays with factory navigation, AcuraLink and rear-view camera, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, voice activated Bluetooth, satellite radio, power sunroof, power adjustable leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls and paddle shift, dual climate control, heated rear seats, keyless access system with Smart entry, push-button ignition and remote start, power heated mirrors, traction control, alloy wheels and much more! Payments start as low as $84 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4,201.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

