2016 Audi A3

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM AUDI CANADA - ONLY 33,000KM`S* Extra clean Quattro with options that include LCD Multi Media Interface, power heated leather seats, voice activated Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, satellite radio, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, dual climate control, traction control, LED lights, power mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $83 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4201.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
