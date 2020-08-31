Menu
2016 Audi A3

33,000 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
QUATTRO 2.0T *SUNROOF - HEATED LEATHER - LOW KM`S*

QUATTRO 2.0T *SUNROOF - HEATED LEATHER - LOW KM`S*

33,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5731965
  • Stock #: 089534
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF8G1089534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 089534
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM AUDI CANADA - ONLY 33,000KM`S* Extra clean Quattro with options that include LCD Multi Media Interface, power heated leather seats, voice activated Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, satellite radio, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, dual climate control, traction control, LED lights, power mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $83 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4201.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors

