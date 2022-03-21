Menu
2016 Audi A3

83,832 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2.0T Progressiv, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

83,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870378
  • Stock #: 274642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,832 KM

Vehicle Description

* All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Retractable Infotainment Display With Control Knob * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

