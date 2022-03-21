$23,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
2016 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8870378
- Stock #: 274642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,832 KM
Vehicle Description
* All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Retractable Infotainment Display With Control Knob * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From St James Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.