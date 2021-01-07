Menu
2016 Audi A4

106,173 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv plus AWD | Heated Seats | Navigation

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv plus AWD | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

106,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6441285
  • Stock #: F3T2TN
  • VIN: WAUFFCFLXGN013781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3T2TN
  • Mileage 106,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2016 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Florett Silver Metallic

All Wheel Drive, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, Aluminum Look Shift Paddles, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Exhaust Pipes, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Trim, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flat Bottom 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Surround, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Audi Concert w/Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, S Line Sport Package w/8AT, Security system, Speed control, Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Stainless Steel Pedals, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J x 19" T7 Tri-Spoke Design.


Reviews:
* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Wheels: 8J x 18" 10-Spoke Design
Radio: Audi Concert w/Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite -inc: Bluetooth
10 speaker Audi sound system and Audi music interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

