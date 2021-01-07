2016 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Wheels: 8J x 18" 10-Spoke Design Radio: Audi Concert w/Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite -inc: Bluetooth 10 speaker Audi sound system and Audi music interface

