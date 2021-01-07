+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Florett Silver Metallic
All Wheel Drive, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, Aluminum Look Shift Paddles, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Exhaust Pipes, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Trim, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flat Bottom 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Surround, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Audi Concert w/Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, S Line Sport Package w/8AT, Security system, Speed control, Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Stainless Steel Pedals, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J x 19" T7 Tri-Spoke Design.
* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
