Menu
Account
Sign In
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A5

2016 Audi A5

QUATTRO *S-LINE PKG - NAVIGATION - ARRIVING SOON*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A5

QUATTRO *S-LINE PKG - NAVIGATION - ARRIVING SOON*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5263328
  2. 5263328
Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5263328
  • Stock #: 000522
  • VIN: WAUM2AFR5GA000522
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN LEASE RETURN FROM AUDI CANADA - RARE S-LINE PACKAGE* Only 34,000km`s and options that include LCD Multi Media Interface with navigation and rear-view camera, power heated leather seats, voice activated Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, satellite radio, power sunroof, control, remote keyless entry with push button start, dual climate control, traction control, LED lights, power mirrors with integrated signal, park assist sensors, factory upgraded alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $109 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5540.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Jaguar F-Type C...
 11,000 KM
$77,480 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo V60 Cross...
 61,000 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue AW...
 48,000 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory