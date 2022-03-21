Menu
2016 Audi A5

131,477 KM

$25,265

+ tax & licensing
$25,265

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Premium

Premium

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Stock #: F4GGEE
  • VIN: WAUD2AFR8GA055952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 131,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
16.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode
Engine: 2.0L TFSI 4 Cylinder -inc: direct injection, DOHC and Audi valvelift system
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P245/40R18 AS
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels: 8.5J x 18" Audi Sport 10-Spoke-Design
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats (includes power front headrests) and 4-way power lumber adjustment for driver
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

