2016 Audi A5

Listing ID: 8965750

8965750 Stock #: F4GGEE

F4GGEE VIN: WAUD2AFR8GA055952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Beige/Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4GGEE

Mileage 131,477 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Time All-Wheel 16.1 Gal. Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode Engine: 2.0L TFSI 4 Cylinder -inc: direct injection, DOHC and Audi valvelift system Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P245/40R18 AS Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels: 8.5J x 18" Audi Sport 10-Spoke-Design Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats (includes power front headrests) and 4-way power lumber adjustment for driver Analog Appearance Immobilizer III Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.