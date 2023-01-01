Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A6

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A6

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik S-Line Sport Package |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik S-Line Sport Package |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9770296
  • Stock #: F516XU
  • VIN: WAUJGAFC9GN099290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Havanna Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES INCLUDED:

*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch-Up Paint
*CWA Glass Armour
*CWA First Defence Theft Armour
*Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent (Working With Winnipeg Crime Stoppers)

You might qualify for additional savings on your purchase! Ask us about our:

$500 Grad Program
$750 Mobility Assistance Program
First Time Vehicle Buyer Program
$500 Military Benefit
1% Loyalty Rate Reduction

**Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our sales department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
75 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
2.85 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and DVD-Audio

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 8.5J x 20" 5-Twin Spoke Design, Tires: P255/35R20 All-Season Performance, Exterior S Line Logo, S Line Bumpers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2008 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 180,187 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 67,331 KM
$36,590 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX
 149,068 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory