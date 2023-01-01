2016 Audi A6

$30,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9770296

9770296 Stock #: F516XU

F516XU VIN: WAUJGAFC9GN099290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Havanna Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 75 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 2.85 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer III Immobilizer Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Warning-Front Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls aux audio input jack Window Grid Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and DVD-Audio Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 8.5J x 20" 5-Twin Spoke Design, Tires: P255/35R20 All-Season Performance, Exterior S Line Logo, S Line Bumpers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.