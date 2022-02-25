Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi Q5

62,236 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452611
  • Stock #: 275861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2018 RAM 1500 Sport,...
 43,344 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 83,786 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 27,089 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory