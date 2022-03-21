Menu
2016 Audi S3

96,000 KM

Details Description

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2016 Audi S3

2016 Audi S3

Technik Quattro AWD, Diamond Leather! Navigation!

2016 Audi S3

Technik Quattro AWD, Diamond Leather! Navigation!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839748
  • Stock #: SCV7437
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF9G1060727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7437
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** S3 @ 4.4 SECOND 0-60 MPH AWD! *** BIG LOOKS with this LOADED S3 LUXURY SPORT SEDAN!! *** NAVIGATION + DIAMOND STICHED LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** SUNROOF + HEATED SEATS!!! *** POWERFUL 2.0L TURBOCHARGED engine paired with a lighting fast paddle shifting dual-clutch transmission!! Equipped with Audi's FAMOUS QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! Finished in gorgeous Audi SEPANG BLUE PEARL PAINT!! Luxury options includes a Power SUNROOF......NAVIGATION Package......S3 DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER Interior......S3 SPORT SUSPENSION......Flat-Bottom S3 Sport Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Aluminum S3 Door Sill Plates......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Power Lumbar Support......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Rear Park Assist Sensors......Tunable 2.0L Turbo Engine......SiriusXM Satellite Radio Connectivity......Drive Select (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual)......Manual Shift Mode......Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Multimedia Connections (12V, USB)......Auto Dimming Mirrors......Heated Mirrors......Push Start Ignition.....Quad Exhaust......and 18 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels.

This 2016 Audi S3 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, All-Weather Audi mats, and only 96,000KM!! Now sale priced at only $30,800 with extended warranty and financing options available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

