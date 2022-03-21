$30,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi S3
Technik Quattro AWD, Diamond Leather! Navigation!
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
96,000KM
Used
- Stock #: SCV7437
- VIN: WAUF1GFF9G1060727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV7437
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Audi S3 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, All-Weather Audi mats, and only 96,000KM!! Now sale priced at only $30,800 with extended warranty and financing options available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
