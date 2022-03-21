2016 Audi S3

$30,800 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8839748

8839748 Stock #: SCV7437

SCV7437 VIN: WAUF1GFF9G1060727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sepang Blue Pearl Effect

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV7437

Mileage 96,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.