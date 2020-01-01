Menu
2016 Big Tex Trailers 22GN-20BK+5 GOOSE NECK - TANDEM

23990LB GVWR

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4407873
  • Stock #: 22GN
Exterior Colour
Black

The 22GN from Big Tex comes standard with a 2-5/16" Ball Adjustable Coupler-Square Crank Type, Dual 12,000# Drop Leg Jacks (Bolted on) w/ Greasable Handle, 102" Overall Width, Low Profile Bed, Pierced-Beam Frame, Lockable Toolbox Between GN Uprights, (2) Side Bed Steps & Handles, 3/8" Heavy Duty Rub Rail, Tie Down Pockets 24" On Center, 1-1/4" Pipe Chain Spools, Dexter Brand Cambered Axles, Oil Bath Hubs, Forward Self Adjusting Brakes, Heavy Duty 30,000# Adjustable Suspension, Torque Tube Standard on 28' (Flat Deck) & Longer, Grommet Mount Sealed Lighting, L.E.D. Lighting Package, Modular Sealed Wiring Harness, Spare Tire Mount (Top of Neck), 5' Dovetail w/ 5' Double Hinged Spring Assist Flip-Over Ramps, Complete Break-A-Way System w/ Charger, Mud Flaps, and Radial Tires.

