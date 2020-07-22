2016 BMW 2 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

