2016 BMW 3 Series

36,927 KM

Details Description Features

$27,249

+ tax & licensing
$27,249

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Head-Up Display! AWD!

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Head-Up Display! AWD!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$27,249

+ taxes & licensing

36,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5474477
  Stock #: F39B7R
  VIN: WBA8E3C59GK502384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39B7R
  • Mileage 36,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BMW Lease Return! Absolutely LOADED with great equipment.
Sport Line
- Sport Auto Trans w/Paddles
- Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Black
- Sport Seats
- High-Gloss Shadow Line

Premium Package Enhanced
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alarm System
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Rear View Camera
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Through Loading System
- Lumbar Support
- Park Distance Control, Front and Rear
- Head-Up Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- Harman/Kardon Sound System

BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package
18inch Alloy Wheels, A/S RFT Tire
High-Gloss Black Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
Convenience Telephony w/ Smartphone Connectivity
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

