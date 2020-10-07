2016 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.