2016 BMW 3 Series

77,471 KM

Details Description Features

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Enhanced - Sport Line!! Red Interior!

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Enhanced - Sport Line!! Red Interior!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

77,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557196
  • Stock #: F3U4NR
  • VIN: WBA8E3G56GNT77319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Coral Red/Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U4NR
  • Mileage 77,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this awesome 328! Black over Coral Red Dakota Leather, combined with the Sport Line Style Package and Premium Package Enhanced you get all the best technology, including Heads Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound system, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, back up camera and so much more! The Ultimate Driving Experience with xDrive AWD is here for your enjoyment.
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

