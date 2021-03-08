Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

57,861 KM

Details

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive DIESEL! ENHANCED!

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive DIESEL! ENHANCED!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

57,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6658514
  Stock #: F3V513
  VIN: WBA8F1C5XGK438843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Come experience the power of diesel! The fuel efficiency will blow you away all while you are whisked around in a world of luxury. Loaded with options like Headsup Display, Harman/Kardon Sound, Comfort Access with touchless unlocking, kick-to-open trunk, rear view backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more!!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

