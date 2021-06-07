Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

84,288 KM

Details Description Features

$21,489

+ tax & licensing
$21,489

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

$21,489

+ taxes & licensing

84,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7272905
  Stock #: 221151A
  VIN: WBA8A3C57GK689555

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 84,288 KM

Vehicle Description





Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
