2016 BMW 3 Series

84,124 KM

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7697287
  • Stock #: F47KFX
  • VIN: WBA8E3G59GNT77850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47KFX
  • Mileage 84,124 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Child safety rear door locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Seat-Memory
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Transmission-Auto-8 Spd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

