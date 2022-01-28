Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

113,454 KM

Details Description Features

$24,777

+ tax & licensing
$24,777

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive | 1 Owner | Sunroof |

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive | 1 Owner | Sunroof |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$24,777

+ taxes & licensing

113,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8177779
  Stock #: P10259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10259
  • Mileage 113,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

