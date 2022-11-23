Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

78,103 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

330e Hybrid | Clean CARFAX!

2016 BMW 3 Series

330e Hybrid | Clean CARFAX!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

78,103KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9387835
  Stock #: F4UENC
  VIN: WBA8E1C58GK478535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UENC
  • Mileage 78,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features
- Premium Enhanced
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Harman/Kardon Sound System

Safety Features
- Headsup Display
- Rear View Camera
- Park Distance Control
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
41 L Fuel Tank
2.93 axle ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology w/high precision direct injection
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger, 7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.6 kWh Capacity
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

