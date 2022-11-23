$29,998+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
330e Hybrid | Clean CARFAX!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$29,998
- Listing ID: 9387835
- Stock #: F4UENC
- VIN: WBA8E1C58GK478535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Premium Enhanced
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
Safety Features
- Headsup Display
- Rear View Camera
- Park Distance Control
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
