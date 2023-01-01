$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
- Listing ID: 9975122
- Stock #: P4503A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This BMW 4 Series has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 8 Front & 19 x 9 Rear (Style 442M) -inc: Light alloy, M double-spoke, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
