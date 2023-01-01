Menu
2016 BMW 4 Series

72,571 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

435i xDrive **New Arrival**

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive **New Arrival**

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9975122
  Stock #: P4503A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This BMW 4 Series has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 8 Front & 19 x 9 Rear (Style 442M) -inc: Light alloy, M double-spoke, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

