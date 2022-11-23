Menu
2016 BMW X1

41,634 KM

Details

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 BMW X1

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

41,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328525
  • Stock #: 22494
  • VIN: WBXHT3C37G5E53830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black Sapphire Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22494
  • Mileage 41,634 KM

