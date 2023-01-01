2016 BMW X3

$24,457 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 6 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10544991

10544991 Stock #: F584G8

F584G8 VIN: 5UXWX9C50G0D77201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 134,641 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leatherette Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 3.39 Axle Ratio 67 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 2,304 kgs Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.0L Twin Power Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.