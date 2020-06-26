Menu
$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5275511
$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,964KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275511
  • Stock #: F37YCY
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C58G0D89466
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Security System
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

