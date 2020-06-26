2016 BMW X3

Safety Security System

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.