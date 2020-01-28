Menu
2016 BMW X4

xDrive35i -- Premium! Executive!

2016 BMW X4

xDrive35i -- Premium! Executive!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$34,849

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,799KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4580406
  • Stock #: F2YCT7
  • VIN: 5UXXW5C58G0N93035
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
4 Brand New Tires On This Local X4! Come See It For Yourself Today!!

Premium Package
- Comfort Access
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirror
- Lights Package
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- Satellite Radio

Executive Package
- Universal Remote Control
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Beam Assistant
- Decoding for High Beam Assist
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Decoding of Variable Lights

- Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddle
- Runflat Tires
- Driving Experience w/ECO
- Glass Sunroof
- Rain Sensor w/ Auto Headlights
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Convenience Telephony

xLine
Alloy Wheels, Y-Spoke
- Brushed Aluminum Trim

BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package
- BMW Online
- Advanced Real Time Traffic
- Concierge Services
- Remote Services

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

