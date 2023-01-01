Menu
2016 BMW X5

102,997 KM

Details Description Features

$30,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i HUD | Harman/Kardon

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i HUD | Harman/Kardon

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159974
  • Stock #: F54F25
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C53G0S85890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- Heads Up Display
- Navigation
- Comfort Access
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Soft Close Doors
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather
- Power Seats
- Adaptive Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

