Check out this 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This BMW X5 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 9 Star Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 AS Run-Flat, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.

2016 BMW X5

102,365 KM

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i **New Arrival**

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
102,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C56G0P19171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1003B
  • Mileage 102,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This BMW X5 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 9" Star Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 AS Run-Flat, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2016 BMW X5