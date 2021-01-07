2016 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful Alpine White on Black X5 traded in to us! Mostly highway miles on this one! 2 Sets of Tires with this one!
Premium Enhanced Package
- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Heated Front and Rear Seats-
- Heated Steering
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8