2016 BMW X5

92,512 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

xDrive35i Premium Enhanced!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

92,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601598
  • Stock #: F3TVTV
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C58G0S85416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Alpine White on Black X5 traded in to us! Mostly highway miles on this one! 2 Sets of Tires with this one!
Premium Enhanced Package

- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Heated Front and Rear Seats-
- Heated Steering
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

