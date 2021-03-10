2016 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
New from our BMW store and one owner trade. Additional winter tire package. With the M Sport package! Our only pre owned X5 35d! At 180 Lowson Crescent
Long list of features but here are some highlights: Navigation-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated Front and Rear Seats-Panoramic Roof-Winter and All Season tire packages-Power Tailgate-Two sets of floor mats- 360 parking sensors-Lane Departure Warning-Heated Exterior Mirrors-Heads Up Display-Paddle Shifters-Dual Climate Control and the list keeps going....
We have installed the all season package with the Continental tires and the winter package with the Blizzak tires are in storage. Let us hope they are not needed anytime soon.
Clean Car Fax-check our free link because we do not believe in charging for it
