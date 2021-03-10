2016 BMW X5

$39,991 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6709886

6709886 Stock #: F3UVEG

F3UVEG VIN: 5UXKS4C59G0N12706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,903 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Windows Sunroof Convenience Rain sensor wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Variable Speed Wheels: 19" x 9" Star Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.