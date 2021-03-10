Menu
2016 BMW X5

86,903 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

xDrive35d With Winter Tire Package

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

86,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6709886
  • Stock #: F3UVEG
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C59G0N12706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,903 KM

Vehicle Description

New from our BMW store and one owner trade. Additional winter tire package. With the M Sport package! Our only pre owned X5 35d! At 180 Lowson Crescent
Long list of features but here are some highlights: Navigation-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated Front and Rear Seats-Panoramic Roof-Winter and All Season tire packages-Power Tailgate-Two sets of floor mats- 360 parking sensors-Lane Departure Warning-Heated Exterior Mirrors-Heads Up Display-Paddle Shifters-Dual Climate Control and the list keeps going....

We have installed the all season package with the Continental tires and the winter package with the Blizzak tires are in storage. Let us hope they are not needed anytime soon.

Clean Car Fax-check our free link because we do not believe in charging for it

Vehicle Features

Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Rain sensor wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Variable Speed
Wheels: 19" x 9" Star Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449)

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

