Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5

97,778 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755512
  • Stock #: 23117
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C52G0U09759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Alpine White]
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23117
  • Mileage 97,778 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2012 Kia Forte LX
 128,181 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 104,084 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW 3 Series 32...
 61,181 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory