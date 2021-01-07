2016 BMW X6

Vehicle Features

Exterior Running Boards Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.