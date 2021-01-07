Menu
2016 BMW X6

87,822 KM

Details Description Features

$41,891

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

xDrive35i Local Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

87,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6506557
  • Stock #: F3N191
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C51G0N80397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,822 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW TIRES! Say hello to this beautiful Alpine White on Coral Red X6!

HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
NAVIGATION
PANORAMA SUNROOF
POWER KIT
M-SPORT EXTERIOR STYLING
Premium Enhanced
M-Sport

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

