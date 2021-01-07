Menu
2016 BMW X6

87,822 KM

Details Description Features

$41,891

+ tax & licensing
$41,891

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2016 BMW X6

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i Local Lease Return

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i Local Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Sale

$41,891

+ taxes & licensing

87,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601589
  • Stock #: F3N191
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C51G0N80397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,822 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW TIRES! Say hello to this beautiful Alpine White on Coral Red X6!

HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
NAVIGATION
PANORAMA SUNROOF
POWER KIT
M-SPORT EXTERIOR STYLING
Premium Enhanced
M-Sport Package
M Performance Package

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy

