2016 BMW X6 M

$59,980 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 2 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867156

8867156 Stock #: 7378

7378 VIN: 5YMKW8C59G0R43261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 7378

Mileage 76,223 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.