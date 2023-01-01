Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2016 Buick Enclave

167,097 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Buick Enclave

Premium $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Enclave

Premium $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 10722083
  2. 10722083
  3. 10722083
  4. 10722083
  5. 10722083
  6. 10722083
  7. 10722083
  8. 10722083
  9. 10722083
  10. 10722083
  11. 10722083
  12. 10722083
  13. 10722083
  14. 10722083
  15. 10722083
  16. 10722083
  17. 10722083
  18. 10722083
  19. 10722083
  20. 10722083
  21. 10722083
  22. 10722083
  23. 10722083
  24. 10722083
  25. 10722083
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,097KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD0GJ335048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5AM93
  • Mileage 167,097 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Rearview camera system integrated into IntelliLink display
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive
Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Steering, power, variable effort
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs (907 kg)

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Headlights, articulating
Liftgate, rear power
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Comfort

HEATED

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda Civic Sport $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 92,140 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 12,151 KM $64,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT $750 Gift Card from now till the end of the month!! 49,986 KM $31,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Enclave