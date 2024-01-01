Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>Low Mileage</li><li>Backup Camera</li></ul><p>The 2016 Buick Encore is a compact SUV that offers a blend of luxury and efficiency. This vehicle comes with low mileage, making it a great value for buyers looking for a well-maintained vehicle. Additionally, it features a backup camera, adding safety and convenience during parking and reversing. The Encore provides a comfortable and refined ride, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both city commuting and road trips. With Buicks reputation for quality, this Encore is a dependable choice for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical SUV.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2016 Buick Encore

119,689 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,689KM
VIN KL4CJBSB7GB747690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 347690
  • Mileage 119,689 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • Backup Camera

The 2016 Buick Encore is a compact SUV that offers a blend of luxury and efficiency. This vehicle comes with low mileage, making it a great value for buyers looking for a well-maintained vehicle. Additionally, it features a backup camera, adding safety and convenience during parking and reversing. The Encore provides a comfortable and refined ride, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both city commuting and road trips. With Buicks reputation for quality, this Encore is a dependable choice for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical SUV.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 4dr 129,481 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura RDX AWD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Acura RDX AWD 4dr 127,502 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 119,689 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore