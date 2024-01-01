$13,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 347690
- Mileage 119,689 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- Low Mileage
- Backup Camera
The 2016 Buick Encore is a compact SUV that offers a blend of luxury and efficiency. This vehicle comes with low mileage, making it a great value for buyers looking for a well-maintained vehicle. Additionally, it features a backup camera, adding safety and convenience during parking and reversing. The Encore provides a comfortable and refined ride, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both city commuting and road trips. With Buicks reputation for quality, this Encore is a dependable choice for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical SUV.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
