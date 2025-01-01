$25,698+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac CTS
Luxury Collection AWD Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | AWD
2016 Cadillac CTS
Luxury Collection AWD Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | AWD
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$25,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 55,974 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Convenience
Comfort
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda on Regent
Birchwood Honda on Regent
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-6644