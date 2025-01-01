Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2016 Cadillac CTS

55,974 KM

Details

$25,698

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac CTS

Luxury Collection AWD Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | AWD

12673389

2016 Cadillac CTS

Luxury Collection AWD Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | AWD

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$25,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,974KM
VIN 1G6AX5SS5G0107084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Park Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system
Trunk emergency release handle

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Steering
Trunk release
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
WINDOWS
Defogger
4-wheel disc
Electric
leather-wrapped
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
ultrasonic
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition
Drivetrain
Seat adjusters
driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic
rear thorax for outboard seating positions
side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation
Brembo front
performance 4-wheel antilock
dual-zone automatic
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
high intensity discharge includes Adaptive Forward Lighting and LED vertical light signatures
frameless
3 auxiliary
Recovery hook
front or rear location
driver and front passenger 8-way power plus 4-way power lumbar
plus 4-way manual adjustable head restraints
ZF premium rack-and-pinion
UltraView
power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$25,698

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2016 Cadillac CTS