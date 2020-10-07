Menu
2016 Cadillac SRX

81,912 KM

Details Description Features

$23,491

+ tax & licensing
$23,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac SRX

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury AWD

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Contact Seller

$23,491

+ taxes & licensing

81,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6207135
  • Stock #: F3PMHN
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE31GS553233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Memory Seats & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
which lets you take all your

